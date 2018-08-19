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TRESPASS - STABULARIUS
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8 views • August 19, 2018
This vid is a companion of "Who Owns The Streets And Highways?". Can you trespass on your own property? If you owned a horse ranch and wanted to go for a ride, when you go out to the barn do you ask for your stable boy's permission before you can ride one of your horses?
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