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Sibel Edmonds: We Told People This Was Going To Happen
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764 views • August 19, 2018
For years independent journalists, like Sibel Edmonds, have been warning about the coming mass censorship now being pushed by the left. The left is using mafia tactics and playing dirty so they can patrol free speech.
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