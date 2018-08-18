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OLDSPEAK EXTRA - Episode 2: Family Ties w/Peter Chandler
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2 views • August 18, 2018
NB: Fireside chat with family member, not journalistic interview.
That Guy chats with ex-CLP Deputy Chief Minister, Peter Chandler about the role of free speech in tackling the issues of the day in Australia.
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Facebook: TGMAustralia
www.thatguy.media
Guest: Peter Chandler
Twitter: @PeteChandler501
Please consider supporting us at: www.patreon.com/thatguymedia or email: [email protected] for PayPal / account details. Thanks for watching! :)
That Guy chats with ex-CLP Deputy Chief Minister, Peter Chandler about the role of free speech in tackling the issues of the day in Australia.
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Facebook: TGMAustralia
www.thatguy.media
Guest: Peter Chandler
Twitter: @PeteChandler501
Please consider supporting us at: www.patreon.com/thatguymedia or email: [email protected] for PayPal / account details. Thanks for watching! :)
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