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Migrants ... 2018 ... Afghanistan: A girl forced to marry an old man!
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16 views • August 18, 2018
The international community must immediately intervene in Afghanistan, confront Islamic groups with an international tribunal and save millions of people there. Minors' marriage must be suspended immediately
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