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OLDSPEAK #010 - 'South Africa & The Coming Genocide': Part I: Simon Roche
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15 views • August 18, 2018
That Guy interviews Simon Roche from Suidlanders.org about the current horrors facing white
South African farmers.
WARNING: This interview contains some extremely graphic examples of the horrors suffered by white South African's.
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Facebook: TGMAustralia
www.thatguy.media
Guest: Simon Roche
Twitter: @suidlanders www.suidlanders.org
Please support us at: www.patreon.com/thatguymedia
Or email: [email protected] for PayPal / account details.
South African farmers.
WARNING: This interview contains some extremely graphic examples of the horrors suffered by white South African's.
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Facebook: TGMAustralia
www.thatguy.media
Guest: Simon Roche
Twitter: @suidlanders www.suidlanders.org
Please support us at: www.patreon.com/thatguymedia
Or email: [email protected] for PayPal / account details.
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