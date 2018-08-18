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CHARLOTTE COUNTY,SHERIFF,BILL PRUMMELL INDOCTRINATING THE KIDS JUST LIKE HILTER DID
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16 views • August 18, 2018
CHARLOTTE COUNTY,SHERIFF,BILL PRUMMELL INDOCTRINATING THE KIDS JUST LIKE HILTER DID
HERE IS THE DONATE LINK 2 RAISE FUNDS 2 SUE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL AND HIS THUGS https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=76WE242ZVDPNE
https://www.patreon.com/CHARLOTTECOUNTYFLCOPWATCH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY ,FLORIDA ,SHERIFF, CORRUPTION
http://charlottecountyflcorruption.info
www.facebook.com/Charlottecountyflcopwatch
http://www.charlottecountyfloridacopwatch.com/
HERE IS THE DONATE LINK 2 RAISE FUNDS 2 SUE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL AND HIS THUGS https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=76WE242ZVDPNE
https://www.patreon.com/CHARLOTTECOUNTYFLCOPWATCH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY ,FLORIDA ,SHERIFF, CORRUPTION
http://charlottecountyflcorruption.info
www.facebook.com/Charlottecountyflcopwatch
http://www.charlottecountyfloridacopwatch.com/
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