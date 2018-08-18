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Dünyayı Kurtaran Adam (The Man Who Saved the World)
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23 views • August 18, 2018
Dünyayı Kurtaran Adam (The Man Who Saved the World) is a 1982 Turkish science fantasy adventure film also known as Turkish Star Wars because of its notorious use of unauthorized footage from Star Wars and other films worked into the film.
I prefer this over that HOT PIECE OF GARBAGE that was The Last Jedi!
JEDI NEVER GIVE UP!!!
What part of that sentence is incomprehensible?!?
DISNEY owes every Star Wars fan a REAL FILM. Make TLJ a HALLUCINATION, and put it out for FREE.
I prefer this over that HOT PIECE OF GARBAGE that was The Last Jedi!
JEDI NEVER GIVE UP!!!
What part of that sentence is incomprehensible?!?
DISNEY owes every Star Wars fan a REAL FILM. Make TLJ a HALLUCINATION, and put it out for FREE.
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