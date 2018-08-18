© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Blasts Big Wind
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • August 18, 2018
In an aside, a tweet, talking about coal, Trump dismisses Big Wind as the scam that it is: unhealthy sound (& infra sound), bird-killing, inefficient, expensive, existing only through continued subsidy. With body language & mocking even the word 'wind -uh - mills' he excoriates phony environmentalists & their CO2 & anthropogenic climate change hysteria. The Left will scream "Lies, all lies. And fake news, too." Aug 13 2018 Utica NY Congresswoman Claudia Tenney rally.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.