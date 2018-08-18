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Liars & Lying God hates
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9 views • August 18, 2018
Numbers 23:19 God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent:
hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?
Psalms 116:11 I said in my haste, All men are liars.
Proverbs 19:22 The desire of a man is his kindness: and a poor man is better than a liar.
Isaiah 30:9 That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the LORD:
hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?
Psalms 116:11 I said in my haste, All men are liars.
Proverbs 19:22 The desire of a man is his kindness: and a poor man is better than a liar.
Isaiah 30:9 That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the LORD:
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