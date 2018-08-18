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Keeping Warm While Boondocking in the Winter
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15 views • August 18, 2018
This is probably the most direct method to keep warm in the RV in winter. A canister of propane lasts about 4-5 hours. I don't leave it running all night, I just pile on the blankets, and use the heater in the morning.
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Get a Buddy Heater on Amazon https://amzn.to/2L3DBNZ
RV Solar Panel Kits on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2w08Gfn
My RV Books: http://royaltyfree-rvtravel.com/my-rv-books/
My Cafe Press shop, RV tee shirts and more! http://www.cafepress.com/choosefreedomrv
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