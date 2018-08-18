© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bad Internet on the Road. Extreme Solution to Boosting Cell Service
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • August 18, 2018
I was in a small town in Utah for a month, and on the Verizon map it was mostly 4G with some no service spots. It seems I was parked in a marginal area. So I doubled up the cell boosters.
Cell boosters on Amazon https://amzn.to/2MlGPSu
200W portable solar panel: http://amzn.to/2Em8zPe
RV Solar Panel Kits on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2w08Gfn
Want to support this channel? Links below:
My RV Books: http://royaltyfree-rvtravel.com/my-rv-books/
Cell boosters on Amazon https://amzn.to/2MlGPSu
200W portable solar panel: http://amzn.to/2Em8zPe
RV Solar Panel Kits on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2w08Gfn
Want to support this channel? Links below:
My RV Books: http://royaltyfree-rvtravel.com/my-rv-books/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.