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2010 - Newscast Proves Flouride Is POISON * This Report is banned off Youtube*
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139 views • August 18, 2018
*This is a banned report from WCVB-TV This has been memory holed. This has also been banned off Youtube*
WCVB TVs own report reveals that fluoride is a deadly chemical. Near the beginning of the video, we are shown an industrial sized bag of fluoride at the Amesbury Water Department. Sodium Fluoride, a label on the bag warns, Danger! Poison-Toxic by Ingestion. The label states the chemical targets the heart, kidneys, bones, central nervous system, the gastrointestinal system, and teeth.
WCVB TVs own report reveals that fluoride is a deadly chemical. Near the beginning of the video, we are shown an industrial sized bag of fluoride at the Amesbury Water Department. Sodium Fluoride, a label on the bag warns, Danger! Poison-Toxic by Ingestion. The label states the chemical targets the heart, kidneys, bones, central nervous system, the gastrointestinal system, and teeth.
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