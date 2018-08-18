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2010 - CFR Meeting Zbigniew Brzezinski Fears The Global Awakening
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30 views • August 18, 2018
CFR Meeting Zbigniew Brzezinski Fears The Global Awakening. Zbigniew Brzezinski giving the CFR branch in Montreal a presentation discussing world government and his fears of the mass global awakening that has taken place. Brzezinski Decries Global Political Awakening During CFR Speech by Paul Joseph Watson http://tinyurl.com/2av8sdc
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