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Astrid's Stem Cells for both Knees at Dreambody Clinic
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39 views • August 18, 2018
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Astrid's Stem Cells for both Knees at Dreambody Clinic
My 14 year old daughter Astrid had 22 million stem cells injected into each of her knees. She was having joint pain from playing too much soccer. Stem cells are safe for anyone. The side effects of stem cells are minimal, 1 in 100 people will get a mild fever that is easily treated with aspirin.
Astrid's Stem Cells for both Knees at Dreambody Clinic
My 14 year old daughter Astrid had 22 million stem cells injected into each of her knees. She was having joint pain from playing too much soccer. Stem cells are safe for anyone. The side effects of stem cells are minimal, 1 in 100 people will get a mild fever that is easily treated with aspirin.
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