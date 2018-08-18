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Bad Cell Reception While Boondocking and Cell Booster
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4 views • August 18, 2018
Just an example of bad cell reception, and how well the Sleek style cell booster worked.
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Cell Boosters on Amazon https://amzn.to/2MlGPSu
200W portable solar panel: http://amzn.to/2Em8zPe
RV Solar Panel Kits on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2w08Gfn
Want to support this channel? Links below:
My RV Books: http://royaltyfree-rvtravel.com/my-rv-books/
My Cafe Press shop, RV tee shirts and more! http://www.cafepress.com/choosefreedomrv
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