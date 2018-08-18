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AltHousing ... 2018 ... Earning $5.6K a Month: Front Yard Market Farming , Jim Kovaleski
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8 views • August 18, 2018
This nomadic market gardener has created a life of joy & purpose, influencing an entire community of growers throughout the Tampa Bay area, all while making an income to meet his own needs. Jim has been a pivotal role model of ours since 2011, not long after we first began to grow food. We can genuinely say that he was a significant catalyst for change in our lives & we owe the foundation of our success to Jim's influence.
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