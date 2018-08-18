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Heat Proofing the SHTF RV for Summer Weather
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16 views • August 18, 2018
RVs are not well insulated, and can get very hot in the summer. Insulating the windows in the primary thing to do to keep the heat out.
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Reflectix insulation on Amazon https://amzn.to/2vRpTci
My RV Books: http://royaltyfree-rvtravel.com/my-rv-books/
My Etsy shop, with $5 digital RV Lifestyle PDF eBooks and photos of my travels: https://www.etsy.com/shop/LiveFreeTravel
My Cafe Press shop, RV tee shirts and more! http://www.cafepress.com/choosefreedomrv
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