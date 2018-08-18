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Kelly's Dysautonomia and Fibromyalgia Stem Cell Treatment at Dreambody Clinic
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13 views • August 18, 2018
www.dreambody.clinic CALL 424-253-0165 [email protected]
Kelly has been suffering from Disautonomia and fibromyalgia so she came down to our clinic for an IV of 300 million stem cells plus the placenta implant. We have had great success treating autoimmune disorders with stem cells. We use adult stem cells that are administered via an IV. These are mesenchymal stem cells ( MSC Stem Cells ). They are derived from placenta and umbilical tissue
Kelly has been suffering from Disautonomia and fibromyalgia so she came down to our clinic for an IV of 300 million stem cells plus the placenta implant. We have had great success treating autoimmune disorders with stem cells. We use adult stem cells that are administered via an IV. These are mesenchymal stem cells ( MSC Stem Cells ). They are derived from placenta and umbilical tissue
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