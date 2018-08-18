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Harbor Freight Solar Powers to a Portable Battery Pack
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35 views • August 18, 2018
I made the newbie mistake of letting someone install the Harbor Freight 45W panels. I subsequently installed two 100W Renogy's, so now I use the Harbor Freights to keep my portable battery pack charged up. I use the battery pack for powering my air compressor, and extra water pump.
Solar Panel Kits https://amzn.to/2ONEzjC
Battery Jumper Pack https://amzn.to/2MXD5T8
Solar Panel Kits https://amzn.to/2ONEzjC
Battery Jumper Pack https://amzn.to/2MXD5T8
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