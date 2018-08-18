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Adding 20' Extension Wires to a 100W Portable Solar Panel SHTF
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24 views • August 18, 2018
Portable solar panels generally come with 10' wires, which probably won't be long enough to clear the shadow of your RV, so adding additional lengths of wires is almost a requirement.
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Portable Solar Panels on Amazon https://amzn.to/2MY9RUh
solar panel extension cable wire mc4 connector https://amzn.to/2L54twS
My RV Books: http://royaltyfree-rvtravel.com/my-rv-books/
My Cafe Press shop, RV tee shirts and more! http://www.cafepress.com/choosefreedomrv
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