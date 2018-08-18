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911 - 7) NIST WTC Website 498-WTCI-433-I WNYW NIST Dub 1 Tape Enhanced Audio
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31 views • August 18, 2018
911 - 7) NIST WTC Website 498-WTCI-433-I WNYW NIST Dub 1 Tape Enhanced Audio
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Ground Zero Area before any Demolition
WTC2 up close as demolition happens camera man runs away from pyroclastic cloud
The Nano-thermate was still being consumed and burnt any metal it touched (vehicles)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Ground Zero Area before any Demolition
WTC2 up close as demolition happens camera man runs away from pyroclastic cloud
The Nano-thermate was still being consumed and burnt any metal it touched (vehicles)
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