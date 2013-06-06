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Infowars Nightly News Thursday June 6 2013 Full Length
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On The June 6,2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Rob Dew speaks with Critical Infrastructure Consultant James Knox. Massive Police Operation in Effect as Bilderberg Confab Convenes. Yes, We Do Have A Right To Know What's Going On At Bilderberg. Clinton Adviser Vernon Jordan on Bilderberg: "We Don't Want Any Press". Bilderberg Member Set to Speak on Record.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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