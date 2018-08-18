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ItS tHe DeEp StAtE, mAn. WaKe Up ShEePlE
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12 views • August 18, 2018
Discussing a FB exchange between friends and I regarding the Deep State and personal ranting on the topic. Also, James Corbett's "How Big Oil Conquered the World" is briefly discussed. This is a must watch documentary for those who doubt the existence of the Deep State/Shadow Government.
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