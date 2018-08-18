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Jake's Injured Ankle Repair with Stem Cells and PRP at Dreambody Clinic
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14 views • August 18, 2018
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Jake's Injured Ankle Repair with Stem Cells and PRP at Dreambody Clinic
Jake is my brother and he has been having ankle issues from his rigorous firefighting schedule. You will see in the video how his ankle makes a loud clicking noise. This video was shot in Early August and here at the end of the month, he is feeling great. His ankle has repaired and he is walking easier. We used 22 million msc stem cells plus PRP
Jake's Injured Ankle Repair with Stem Cells and PRP at Dreambody Clinic
Jake is my brother and he has been having ankle issues from his rigorous firefighting schedule. You will see in the video how his ankle makes a loud clicking noise. This video was shot in Early August and here at the end of the month, he is feeling great. His ankle has repaired and he is walking easier. We used 22 million msc stem cells plus PRP
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