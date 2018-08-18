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Phoenix lights flares explanation gets shot down
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5 views • August 18, 2018
We are told that the A-10 Warthog is the plane that was used to deploy "flares" in the Phoenix Lights UFO sighting. Just a basic knowledge of physics can show this explanation to be false. Flares would have the same initial momentum as the airplane. The Warthog travels at 439 MPH (some sources say 450 MPH) and this would have torn any parachutes to bits. There is no smoke, nor aircraft visible.
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