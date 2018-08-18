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Preparing Wisely - Steve Quayle & Pastor David Lankford
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161 views • August 18, 2018
stevequayle.com | www.thevoiceofevangelism.com
(If you don't know these guys by now, you must be new to prepping lol. I've been listening to Steve for years, him and Pastor Lankford have done numerous radio interviews together on the Hagmann and Hagmann Report over the years. They both turned me into a born again Christian. That's NOT easy as I have been a big drinker and was a drug user many years ago, not to mention all the troubles I've been in. I love them both dearly! Men of GOD!)
(If you don't know these guys by now, you must be new to prepping lol. I've been listening to Steve for years, him and Pastor Lankford have done numerous radio interviews together on the Hagmann and Hagmann Report over the years. They both turned me into a born again Christian. That's NOT easy as I have been a big drinker and was a drug user many years ago, not to mention all the troubles I've been in. I love them both dearly! Men of GOD!)
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