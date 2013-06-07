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Infowars Nightly News Friday June 7 2013 Full Length
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2 views • August 18, 2018
On The June 7, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Actor Peter Shinkoda talks about the illuminati influence in Hollywood and the emerging global technocracy. News Covered: A Watford welcome for the Bilderberg group - the world's most powerful club. Bilderberg 2013: Friendly Policemen, a Press Zone and the One Show. Alex Jones Infiltrates Grove Hotel by Boat.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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