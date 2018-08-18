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Prepping For An EMP - Things to Consider For Your Survival
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1914 views • August 18, 2018
Prepping For An EMP - Things to Consider For Your Survival
Again, shout out to PEG Solar who has done a wonderful job informing the public of the dangers of an EMP attack and how to mitigate such threats! Check out the channel: https://www.real.video/channel/pegsolar
Again, shout out to PEG Solar who has done a wonderful job informing the public of the dangers of an EMP attack and how to mitigate such threats! Check out the channel: https://www.real.video/channel/pegsolar
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