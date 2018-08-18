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USB powered ceiling fan for the RV
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4 views • August 18, 2018
This is an easy and cheap solution for keeping cool when off grid, if your RV has carpet on the ceiling.
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USB fans on Amazon https://amzn.to/2wbzpWQ
USB battery packs https://amzn.to/2L4abPz
200W portable solar panel: http://amzn.to/2Em8zPe
RV Solar Panel Kits on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2w08Gfn
Want to support this channel? Links below:
My RV Books: http://royaltyfree-rvtravel.com/my-rv-books/
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