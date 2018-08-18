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Agenda21 ... IS THE END OF LOCAL COMMUNITY FARMS . . . in favor of corporate AGRI-BUS
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514 views • August 18, 2018
Organic Sustainable Farming is the Future of Agriculture ... In this film, organic market gardeners Frank and Josje discuss the issues with the supermarket system and how Community Supported Agriculture fits into a new story for sustainable food growing.
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