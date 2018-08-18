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A Further Explanation of the ASSASSINATION of SETH RICH
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98 views • August 18, 2018
A ROBBERY entails that the victim was divested of his possessions, whether by force or by coercion; if ROBBERY was the motive, the end result would have been the divestment of Seth Rich's valuables. Said valuables were found on his person.
For all intents and purposes, this was an ASSASSINATION.
Brad Bauman was set up as their handler, unbeknownst to them; Donna Brazile gave away the game by using her high-handed measures in an attempt to defuse the bombshell.
For all intents and purposes, this was an ASSASSINATION.
Brad Bauman was set up as their handler, unbeknownst to them; Donna Brazile gave away the game by using her high-handed measures in an attempt to defuse the bombshell.
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