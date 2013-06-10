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Infowars Nightly News Monday June 10 2013 Full Length
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3 views • August 18, 2018
On The June 10, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News. News Covered: What is a surveillance state? Only the government & their elite controllers have privacy....Bilderberg & the Surveillance State. Mr. & Mrs. America Turn in Your Phone Records. Steve Clemons leak: Intelligence officials overheard joking about how NSA leaker should be 'disappeared' after handing classified documents to press.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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