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Astronomer Presents His Evidence Of UFO's & Blinking Lights On The Moon
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739 views • August 18, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Aug 17, 2018
Music Intro track is music by Kevin Macleod...goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection...
REAL UFO PROOF...NEW TYPE OF UFO FOUND ON THE L;UNAR SURFACE BY AN AMATEUR ASTRONOMER. THE NEWS HAS TO GET OUT THERE. THIS IS A VIDEO WITH WHAT I BELIEVE TO BE CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCE OF UFO ACTIVITY ON THE MOON...
Thanks for your support!
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Aug 17, 2018
Music Intro track is music by Kevin Macleod...goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection...
REAL UFO PROOF...NEW TYPE OF UFO FOUND ON THE L;UNAR SURFACE BY AN AMATEUR ASTRONOMER. THE NEWS HAS TO GET OUT THERE. THIS IS A VIDEO WITH WHAT I BELIEVE TO BE CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCE OF UFO ACTIVITY ON THE MOON...
Thanks for your support!
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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