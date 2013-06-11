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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday June 11 2013 Full Length
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1 view • August 18, 2018
On The June 11, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Jakari Jackson speaks with Sheriff Richard Mack about The Safe Streets Act in The Big Apple and the plight of the sheriff in Florida that was jailed for simply defending the 2nd Amendment. News Covered: Effort to Portray NSA Whistleblower Snowden as Chinese Intelligence Operative Underway. Most Americans Support Being Spied on by NSA.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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