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Beach Ballet
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34 views • August 18, 2018
Daniela took her Mom to the beach and did the drone footage.
Then she added one of her own soundtracks.
Location is 7 Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
Then she added one of her own soundtracks.
Location is 7 Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
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