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Math Challenges the Moon Landings - Part 2
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93 views • August 18, 2018
Math challenges the Moon Landings Part 2 - Stellar Parallax
In the first video 'Math challenges the Moon Landings Part 1' I used triangulation to show the distance to the moon, contradicting the current estimate of 238,900 miles.
This video shows the distance to the moon using stellar parallax.
In the first video 'Math challenges the Moon Landings Part 1' I used triangulation to show the distance to the moon, contradicting the current estimate of 238,900 miles.
This video shows the distance to the moon using stellar parallax.
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