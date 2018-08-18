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Math Challenges the Moon Landings - Part 1
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83 views • August 18, 2018
In this video I demonstrate mathematically (using triangulation) that the moon is less than 4000 miles away.
This is empirical evidence that can be tested by anyone.
For more information check out www.crystalcodex.com and look out for part 2.
This is empirical evidence that can be tested by anyone.
For more information check out www.crystalcodex.com and look out for part 2.
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