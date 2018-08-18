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6 Months of planning, but God has his own plan...
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4 views • August 18, 2018
6 Months of planning for Momma, but God had a better one? Find out why Coach West and fam believes that despite their efforts, God had his own plan for Momma's adventure! If God is in anything, He is in everything, right?!
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