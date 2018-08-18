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Klemens Ultra Pulsa PEMF Interview with Chiropractor Neil Ellis #2 Horse Suspensory Ligament
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19 views • August 18, 2018
Horse injury - suspensory ligament 7 cm tear. Chiropractor Neil Ellis called the vet who scanned the injured leg and diagnosed the tear. Vet advised paddock rest for 6 months with a review. Neil rested the horse according to the vet's instructions but also used the Klemens Ultra Pulsa on the injury and saw improvement in healing time. No medical, veterinary, health or therapeutic claims are made for any of the devices featured in the 120 Years Plus series.
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