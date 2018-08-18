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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, July 16, Rebecca Em Campbell, & Alli Larkin 5 G radiation dangers!
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42 views • August 18, 2018
Speed Kills. a 5G boost in microwaves, emf radiations will increase speed on your phones and app's, (along with wireless SMART METERS) but are quite harmful to living cells - like what life is made of - to the point of serious ailments, like cancers, and death.
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