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01a) WTCI-329-I- 5 -- Video 1of4 Enhanced Quality -- R10 -- NIST FOIA 09-42
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20 views • August 18, 2018
01a) WTCI-329-I-_5_--_Video_1of4_Enhanced_Quality_--_R10_--_NIST_FOIA_09-42
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Keep your eye on that building, It will be coming down
We are waling back, the building is about to blow up (WTC7)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Keep your eye on that building, It will be coming down
We are waling back, the building is about to blow up (WTC7)
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