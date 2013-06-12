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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday June 12 2013 Full Length
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7 views • August 18, 2018
On The June 12, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News News Covered: Philadelphia Couple Joins Class-Action Lawsuit Against NSA's Verizon Spying. The Obama Scandal Chronicles: The NSA Wire Tap Scandal. DHS Wants Equipment For "Riot Control Situations". DHS-Funded Exercise Portrays "Free America Citizens" as Terrorist Cell. NSA PRISM Leaker Edward Snowden May Soon Disappear.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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