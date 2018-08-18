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Paedophile agenda the Smearing of Truth
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51 views • August 18, 2018
The Marxist perpetual assault on truth here, detailed. Goal is to turn civilisation into a smoking Mad Max scape. Where every human aberration is celebrated as just another "orientation". So expect the worst. And don't accept the poor suffering victim argument at the outset. It's just the usual truth inversion.
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