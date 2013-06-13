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Infowars Nightly News Thursday June 13 2013 Full Length
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35 views • August 18, 2018
On The June 13, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, County Commissioner Mike Freeman on the Secession of Northern Colorado. News Covered: State Department has hired agents with criminal records, memo reveals. Supreme Court Strikes Down Patents on Human Genes. Did the CIA give the NSA documents to Ed Snowden? New Polls: Americans Decry NSA Spying, View Snowden as a Patriot
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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