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The SkyPilot Revelation: Letters to WESTBORO Baptist Church aka Church of the 'Accuser'
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63 views • August 18, 2018
Welcome back, SkyPilots for YHWH...
This is a little 'field trip' over the Westboro Baptist Church. The Holy Spirit showed me more signs and wonders over the heartland of America. All GLORY TO JESUS CHRIST, the True-Son-of-Man...amen
This is a little 'field trip' over the Westboro Baptist Church. The Holy Spirit showed me more signs and wonders over the heartland of America. All GLORY TO JESUS CHRIST, the True-Son-of-Man...amen
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