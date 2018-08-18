GET SAVED NOW! Just Follow along... Salvation Invitation

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

From the end of the DVD: How You Can Know You Are Saved - available from: http://store.kjv1611.org/how-you-can-know-you-are-saved-dvd/