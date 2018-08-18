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THE-WARNING
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40 views • August 18, 2018
The private bankers dream coming true, a one world private military corporate government passing itself off as the real common law government of the people when in fact, it only has governing power over those that have been deceived into acting as debtors (Citizens) of their private foreign corporations acting as governments.
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