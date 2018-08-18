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Dark Heart False Flag
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15 views • August 18, 2018
Our Brother Alex Jones is under major attack, and we know that the visible media GIANTS hate him with all of their power.
They have lost a grip on reality and are turning to their best source: FALSE FLAG attack.
They have lost a grip on reality and are turning to their best source: FALSE FLAG attack.
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