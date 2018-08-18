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Virtue Signaling People To Death Is The New Leftists Ritual
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4477 views • August 18, 2018
Leftists virtue signal to gain power in society, but they are actually causing death by allowing terrorists go unnoticed by authorities as well as triggering psychotic individuals to commit murders.
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