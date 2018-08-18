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Agenda21 ... 21 INTRO, by Rosa Koire in Denmark. Absolute TREACHERY at work.
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66 views • August 18, 2018
Rosa Koire speaks to sustainability, community, communitarian law. She's a professional expert who studies real estate and government administration of land. The goal of One World Government is central control. The US land mass is under attack.
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